March 19, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower led by Facebook tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Monday, with the S&P and Nasdaq suffering their worst day in just over five weeks, as concerns over increased regulation for large tech companies was spearheaded by a plunge in Facebook shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.6 points, or 1.35 percent, to 24,610.91, the S&P 500 lost 39.08 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,712.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.74 points, or 1.84 percent, to 7,344.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)

