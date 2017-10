Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pulled back from record-high territory on Monday, weighed down by a drop in Merck shares, as investors assessed President Donald Trump’s plan for corporate tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.45 points, or 0.36 percent, to 23,348.74, the S&P 500 lost 8.23 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,572.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.30 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,698.96. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)