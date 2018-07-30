FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 8:08 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; Nasdaq leads the decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - A broad sell-off of technology stocks pushed all three major U.S. stock indexes lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite posting its third consecutive loss of more than 1 percent for the first time in three years just days after hitting a record high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.23 points, or 0.57 percent, to 25,306.83, the S&P 500 lost 16.21 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,802.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.42 points, or 1.39 percent, to 7,630.00. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

