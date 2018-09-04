US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on lingering trade worries

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as trade concerns lingered and declines in Facebook and Nike shares weighed on Wall Street’s major indexes, though data showing U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in August kept losses in check.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.34 points, or 0.05 percent, to 25,952.48, the S&P 500 lost 4.79 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,896.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.29 points, or 0.23 percent, to 8,091.25. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Phil Berlowitz)