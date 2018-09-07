US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on tariff worries

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of additional tariffs on imports of Chinese goods and reports suggested that products from Apple Inc could be subjected to those levies.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 25,916.54, the S&P 500 lost 6.37 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,871.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.19 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,902.54. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)