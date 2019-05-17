Market News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on trade uncertainty; Dow down for 4th week

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as continuing trade tensions pulled industrial and tech shares down, and the Dow capped a fourth straight week of losses in its longest weekly losing streak in three years.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.68 points, or 0.39%, to 25,763, the S&P 500 lost 16.86 points, or 0.59%, to 2,859.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.76 points, or 1.04%, to 7,816.29. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

