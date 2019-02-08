US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat as trade fears persist

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended near flat on Friday as skepticism over the United States and China reaching a trade deal before a looming deadline added to concerns over slowing global growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.6 points, or 0.25 percent, to 25,105.93, the S&P 500 gained 1.78 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,707.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.85 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,298.20. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Chris Reese)