Market News
February 8, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat as trade fears persist

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended near flat on Friday as skepticism over the United States and China reaching a trade deal before a looming deadline added to concerns over slowing global growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.6 points, or 0.25 percent, to 25,105.93, the S&P 500 gained 1.78 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,707.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.85 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,298.20. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Chris Reese)

