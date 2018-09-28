FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat but Intel, utilities gain

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended flat on Friday as gains led by Intel, real estate companies and utilities were offset by Facebook after the social network disclosed a security breach.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 26,458.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 points, or -0.00 percent, to 2,913.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.39 points, or 0.05 percent, to 8,046.35. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

