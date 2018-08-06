US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up amid earnings optimism

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors applauded a strong U.S. earnings season with results from Berkshire Hathaway impressing and Facebook lifting the tech-heavy Nasdaq index after a report it was planning new services.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,502.93, the S&P 500 gained 10.1 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,850.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.66 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,859.68. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)