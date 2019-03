NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday, with financials snapping a five-day losing streak as Treasury yields stabilized above 15-month lows.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.9 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,657.73, the S&P 500 gained 20.1 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,818.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.98 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,691.52. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)