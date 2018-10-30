FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 8:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up more than 1 pct; chip, transport shares help

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by strong gains for chip and transport stocks as investors took advantage of cheaper prices following a steep recent pullback for equities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431.96 points, or 1.77 percent, to 24,874.88, the S&P 500 gained 41.39 points, or 1.57 percent, to 2,682.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.36 points, or 1.58 percent, to 7,161.65. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

