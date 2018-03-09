US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on bull market's birthday; inflation fears ease

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - To celebrate the bull market’s ninth birthday on Friday, the three major U.S. stock indexes ended up more than 1 percent, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as February’s jobs report assuaged fears of inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 440.46 points, or 1.77 percent, to 25,335.67, the S&P 500 gained 47.53 points, or 1.74 percent, to 2,786.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 132.86 points, or 1.79 percent, to 7,560.81. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)