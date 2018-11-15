US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a news report that further U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would be paused spurred optimism that the two countries could resolve their trade dispute.

A spokesperson for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, however, denied the report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208.84 points, or 0.83 percent, to 25,289.34, the S&P 500 gained 28.69 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,730.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 122.64 points, or 1.72 percent, to 7,259.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Tom Brown)