July 17, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on Powell comments, earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday and the Dow posted its fourth consecutive session of gains, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed an optimistic U.S. economic view and solid earnings bolstered the outlook for a robust reporting period.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.53 points, or 0.22 percent, to 25,119.89, the S&P 500 gained 11.12 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,809.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.40 points, or 0.63 percent, to 7,855.12. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Susan Thomas)

