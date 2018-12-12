Market News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on trade optimism but off day's highs

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed up but well below their session highs on Wednesday as investors pulled back in the last few minutes of trading despite optimism about U.S.-China trade relations and some reassuring signs in British politics.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.03 points, or 0.64 percent, to 24,527.27, the S&P 500 gained 14.29 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,651.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.48 points, or 0.95 percent, to 7,098.31. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

