US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on Washington shutdown deal

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Friday after a broad-based rally, with investors heartened by news that Washington would move to temporarily end the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175.92 points, or 0.72 percent, to 24,729.16, the S&P 500 gained 21.27 points, or 0.80 percent, to 2,663.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.40 points, or 1.29 percent, to 7,164.86. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)