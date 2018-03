NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted the energy sector, but another slump in Facebook Inc shares curbed gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.36 points, or 0.47 percent, to 24,727.27, the S&P 500 gained 4.02 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,716.94, and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.06 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,364.30. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Richard Chang)