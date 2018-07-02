US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly; tech gains offset energy losses

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as gains in Apple and other tech shares helped offset a slump in energy as well as concerns about an escalating trade war between Washington and its trading partners.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.77 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,307.18, the S&P 500 gained 8.34 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,726.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.38 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,567.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; and editing by Jonathan Oatis)