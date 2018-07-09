US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St enters third day of gains as trade fears ease

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday, on track for third day of gains in a row, after last week’s strong U.S. jobs data helped investors brush aside trade concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.72 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 24,519.20. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,768.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.36 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,731.75 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)