Market News
November 2, 2018 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends decline after Kudlow's comments on trade

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their fall on Friday, as trade optimism faded after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump has not asked U.S. officials to draw up a proposed trade plan for China.

At 13:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 282.78 points, or 1.11 percent, at 25,097.96, the S&P 500 was down 37.81 points, or 1.38 percent, at 2,702.56 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 129.54 points, or 1.74 percent, at 7,304.52. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.