US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends slide, Dow plunges over 700 points

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped back into losses for the year on Thursday, as U.S. stocks extended slide on fresh worries over China-U.S. tensions, lower oil prices and tumbling U.S. bond yields.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 708.51 points, or 2.83 percent, at 24,318.56, the S&P 500 was down 69.48 points, or 2.57 percent, at 2,630.58 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 147.18 points, or 2.06 percent, at 7,011.25. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)