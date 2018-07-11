US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after U.S. threatens more China tariffs

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, halting a four-day run of gains after the United States threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 130.18 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,789.48. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.02 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,779.82. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.69 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,698.51 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)