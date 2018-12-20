Market News
December 20, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls again; Nasdaq near confirming bear market

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, with the Nasdaq close to confirming bear market territory as the Federal Reserve’s plan to continue its balance-sheet reduction and the threat of a partial government shutdown fueled investor anxieties.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.06 points, or 1.99 percent, to 22,859.6, the S&P 500 lost 43.89 points, or 1.75 percent, to 2,463.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 108.24 points, or 1.63 percent, to 6,528.59. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below