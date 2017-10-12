FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as banks weigh; AT&T slumps
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 8:12 PM / in 2 days

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as banks weigh; AT&T slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as bank shares fell following quarterly results from JPMorgan and Citigroup, while AT&T tumbled 6 percent after it said it lost subscribers in the last quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.88 points, or 0.14 percent, to 22,841.01, the S&P 500 lost 4.31 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,550.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.04 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,591.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.