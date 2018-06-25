US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as trade threats intensify

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - An escalating trade dispute between the United States and other leading economies battered U.S. stocks on Monday, sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their steepest losses in more than two months.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.09 points, or 1.33 percent, to 24,252.8, the S&P 500 lost 37.81 points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,717.07, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 160.81 points, or 2.09 percent, to 7,532.01. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)