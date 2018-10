NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped for a second straight day on Friday, weighed down by another rise in Treasury yields in the wake of a solid jobs report that capped off a week of robust data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.8 points, or 0.67 percent, to 26,448.68, the S&P 500 lost 16.04 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,885.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.06 points, or 1.16 percent, to 7,788.45. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)