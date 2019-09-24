Market News
September 24, 2019 / 4:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Trump hardens trade rhetoric; weak consumer confidence

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed earlier gains on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices, while a sharp drop in September’s consumer confidence weighed on Amazon.com shares.

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.89 points, or 0.10%, at 26,923.10, the S&P 500 was down 6.11 points, or 0.20%, at 2,985.67. The Nasdaq Composite was down 55.99 points, or 0.69%, at 8,056.48. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

