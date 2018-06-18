FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as U.S.-China trade spat intensifies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as a trade dispute between the United States and China intensified following Beijing’s retaliation to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.44 points, or 0.83 percent, at the open to 24,882.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.55 points, or 0.68 percent, at 2,761.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,692.55 at the opening bell. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)

