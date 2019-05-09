US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as U.S.-China trade talk outcome awaited

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday ahead of critical trade negotiations between the United States and China, though they pared losses significantly after U.S. President Donald Trump said reaching a deal this week was possible.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139.65 points, or 0.54%, to 25,827.68, the S&P 500 lost 8.76 points, or 0.30%, to 2,870.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.73 points, or 0.41%, to 7,910.59. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis)