Market News
March 10, 2016 / 9:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on China trade worries

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday after Reuters and others reported that the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, fueling more worries about the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.36 points, or 0.25%, to 26,822.76, the S&P 500 lost 15.67 points, or 0.53%, to 2,961.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.03 points, or 1.13%, to 7,939.63. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below