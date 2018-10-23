FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on earnings worries but pares losses

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as worries about the outlook for corporate earnings dampened sentiment, though the three major indexes ended well off the day’s lows as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in late trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.98 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,191.43, the S&P 500 lost 15.19 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,740.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.09 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,437.54. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Tom Brown)

