September 14, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on report U.S. to go ahead with China tariffs

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed course on Friday to trade lower after Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more in Chinese products.

This move comes despite U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s attempt to restart talks with Beijing to resolve the trade war.

At 12:09 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 27.09 points, or 0.10 percent, at 26,118.90, the S&P 500 was down 3.31 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,900.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 13.73 points, or 0.17 percent, at 7,999.98. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

