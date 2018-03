NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Tuesday as the dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the possibility of additional tariffs dragged down stocks across sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.99 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,006.62, the S&P 500 lost 17.73 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,765.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.31 points, or 1.02 percent, to 7,511.01. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)