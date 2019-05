May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors dumped shares in most sectors with technology financials and energy leading the declines due to fears the escalating U.S.-China trade war would stymie global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286.21 points, or 1.11%, to 25,490.4, the S&P 500 lost 33.99 points, or 1.19%, to 2,822.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.58%, to 7,628.28. (Reporting By April Joyner Editing by Susan Thomas)