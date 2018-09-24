FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on U.S.-China trade tariff standoff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - On Wall Street the S&P and the Dow closed lower on Monday after a round of U.S.-China trade tariffs kicked in, dampening last week’s hopes for a resolution and investors waited for an interest rate hike ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 181.45 points, or 0.68 percent, to 26,562.05, the S&P 500 lost 10.3 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,919.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.29 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,993.25. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

