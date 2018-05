May 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower after a choppy trading session on Thursday, as investors grappled with escalating trade tensions and rising oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.95 points, or 0.22 percent, to 24,713.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.34 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,720.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.82 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,382.47. (Reporting By Stephen Culp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)