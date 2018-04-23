US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as tech stocks, bond yields offset earnings

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street struggled for direction on Monday, ending the session largely unchanged, as signs of waning smartphone demand weighed on the Nasdaq and as rising bond yields offset earnings optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.25 points, or 0.06 percent, to 24,448.69, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,670.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.53 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,128.60. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by James Dalgleish)