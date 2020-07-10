Market News
July 10, 2020 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat at open after record rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday on nerves over a record rise in coronavirus cases nationwide hurting Corporate America, while data indicating Gilead’s antiviral drug showed improved clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients kept losses in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.74 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 25,690.35. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.42 points, or just 0.01%, at 3,152.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.84 points, or 0.02%, to 10,545.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by C Nivedita)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below