May 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks rose after President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.75 points, or 0.01 percent, to 24,360.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.71 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,671.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,266.90. (Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by James Dalgleish)