US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains after report next round of China tariffs put on hold

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gave up early losses on Thursday to rise sharply after the Financial Times reported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has told industry executives that the next round of tariffs on Chinese imports has been put on hold.

At 1:56 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 178.59 points, or 0.71 percent, at 25,259.09, the S&P 500 was up 24.55 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,726.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 106.02 points, or 1.49 percent, at 7,242.42. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)