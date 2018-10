Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday on upbeat results from major U.S. companies such as P&G and Honeywell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.64 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 25,421.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.88 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,775.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.02 points, or 0.60 percent, to 7,530.16 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)