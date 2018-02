NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gains on Wall Street faded on Thursday, with the S&P closing slightly lower as bond yields rose and technology stocks retreated ahead of a host of high-profile earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 26,186.71, the S&P 500 lost 1.83 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,821.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.62 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,385.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)