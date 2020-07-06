Market News
July 6, 2020 / 1:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on hopes of China-led recovery

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday on hopes of a China-led recovery from an economic slump brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, with investors brushing aside a domestic surge in new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.72 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 25,996.08, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 25.28 points, or 0.81%, at 3,155.29.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 152.75 points, or 1.50%, to 10,360.38 at the opening bell, notching up another record high. (Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below