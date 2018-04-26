US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on strong earnings, tech resurgence

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday with each of Wall Street’s major indexes ending the session up 1 percent or higher, boosted by solid earnings results and a rebound in technology stocks as U.S. bond yields pulled back.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.44 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,322.27, the S&P 500 gained 27.55 points, or 1.04 percent, to 2,666.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.94 points, or 1.64 percent, to 7,118.68. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese)