NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks rose on Friday after the latest monthly jobs report pointed to strength in the U.S. economy and geopolitical tensions eased.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 218.79 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,634.63, the S&P 500 gained 29.16 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,734.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 112.22 points, or 1.51 percent, to 7,554.33. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)