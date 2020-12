Wall Street gains on vaccine cheer, robust China data

FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district in New York, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected factory data from China and hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out before the end of the year bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.86 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 29,797.50. The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.24 points, or 0.67%, at 3,645.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 114.63 points, or 0.94%, to 12,313.36 at the opening bell.