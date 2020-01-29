Market News
January 29, 2020 / 3:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gives up early gains as weak earnings weigh

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gave up early gains on Wednesday, as a spate of disappointing earnings reports offset strong gains in Apple and Boeing, while investors assessed the economic impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus.

At 10:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.17 points, or 0.11%, at 28,755.02, the S&P 500 was down 1.79 points, or 0.05%, at 3,274.45. The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.41 points, or 0.14%, at 9,256.27. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
