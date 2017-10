Oct 16 (Reuters) - Major Wall Street indexes hit fresh records at the open on Monday on gains in financial and technology stocks even as investors awaited a slew of earnings reports this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.24 points, or 0.25 percent, to 22,928.96. The S&P 500 gained 5.39 points, or 0.21111 percent, to 2,558.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.87 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,626.67. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)