US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St indexes open at record highs
October 2, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 18 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St indexes open at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the open on Monday, the first trading day of the fourth quarter, on hopes of progress on President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.59 points, or 0.07 percent, at 22,420.68, the S&P 500 was up 1.53 points, or 0.06073 percent, at 2,520.89 and the Nasdaq composite was up 10.21 points, or 0.16 percent, at 6,506.17. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

